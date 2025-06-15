Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Girl, 9, shot in Waianae by mishandled gun; suspect arrested

Today

Honolulu police arrested a 20-year-old man early Sunday morning after he allegedly was manipulating a firearm Friday night in Waianae and shot a 9-year-old girl, who remains in good condition.

At around 10:30 p.m., HPD said that the 9-year-old girl was at a residence with her parent and the 20-year-old man, where he was manipulating a firearm and discharged one round, striking the girl.

HPD said the girl was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, where she was treated and is in good condition. She was then taken into protective custody, HPD said.

At around 2 p.m. Sunday, HPD said District 8 Patrol officers located and arrested the 20-year-old man for second-degree assault.

Charges will be sought with the prosecuting attorney’s office, HPD said.

