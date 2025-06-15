Gunshots reported near Ala Moana nightclub, no injuries

An investigation is underway after Honolulu police responded to reports of gunshots near a nightclub in the Ala Moana area early Sunday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

HPD posted on social media Sunday that, at about 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of The District Nightclub in the Ala Moana area after receiving reports of gunshots fired.

District 1 officers have opened a case of reckless endangering in the first degree. The investigation is ongoing.