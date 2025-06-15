Kahikinui brush fire prompts emergency evacuation on Maui

An emergency evacuation order has been issued for the Kahikinui area on Maui, with Maui Emergency Management Agency officials posting “Leave immediately!” on its website.

MEMA officials sent out alerts via the Genasys Protect app, MEMA messaging and door-to-door evacuation notices by emergency officials to residents near the Kahikinui mile marker 24 and 25 with instructions to head “makai (ocean) of the highway for evacuations” due to “a dangerous threat to life and property,” according to MEMA.

Three engine companies, three minis, two tankers, battalion chief and Air One are responding, according to the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety. Air Two and Three are en route, along with two additional fire crews, Public Works tankers and heavy equipment from private contractors, MFD said.

The fire was reported at around 9:54 a.m. today and is estimated to have grown to 20 acres mauka of the highway and moving upslope, according to MFD.

County officials said there is no containment at this time.

At around 10:10 a.m. today, MEMA issued an advisory alert and said there was an active brush fire in the Kahikinui mile marker 24 and 25 area and that first responders were responding to the scene. At the time, it said no action was needed.

By 10:44 a.m. MEMA updated its website and said the fire had grown to about 16 to 20 acres in size, but reiterated that no evacuation orders were in place.

At 11:06, MEMA said in another alert that strong winds were present and that all homes mountainside of the highway should evacuate.

MEMA advises all residents to follow instructions from officials and stay informed.