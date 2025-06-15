Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 47, seriously injured after 2 motorcycle collide

By Mia Anzalone

Today Last updated 9:03 p.m.

A 42-year-old man wass in serious condition he collided with another motorcyclist on the Exit 10 off-ramp of the H-1 freeway Sunday evening.

Honolulu Emergency Services said that around 5:42 p.m. the 42-year-old motorcyclist and a 50-year-old motorcyclist lost control “at a decelerating rate of speed” on the off ramp. Both were wearing helmets, EMS said.

The 50-year-old man suffered minor injuries and refused transport, but the 42 -year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Paramedics treated him and transported him to the nearest and most appropriate trauma facility, EMS said.

