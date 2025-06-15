Police find car linked to Minnesota political shooting suspect

Tactical teams mobilized to a rural stretch of Minnesota on Sunday after officers found what they believed was a vehicle belonging to the man suspected of assassinating a Democratic state lawmaker and trying to kill a second.

Investigators expanding their search for the man, Vance Boelter, 57, across the state discovered the vehicle in Sibley County, about an hour’s drive southwest of Saturday’s shootings. As law enforcement officers donned tactical gear and rushed along a rural highway, cellphone emergency alerts blared, asking residents to keep their doors locked and vehicles secured.

Officials have pleaded for help from the public, offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Boelter’s arrest. At the same time, they urged caution, saying he was believed to be armed, dangerous and willing to kill. State investigators scheduled a news conference to provide updates on the case at 5:30 p.m. Central time.

Communities were on edge around the Minneapolis suburbs where authorities say the suspect went to the homes of two lawmakers early Saturday, pretending to be a police officer. According to investigators, he was wearing a ballistic vest, gloves and an identity-disguising mask as he killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. The police almost caught the suspect at the home, but he escaped on foot after exchanging gunfire with officers.

State Sen. John Hoffman, a fellow Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were also shot in a separate attack but survived. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the couple were “hanging in there.” Hoffman, she said, “may face some additional surgeries, but he is also in stable condition right now, from what I know.”

Investigators have been examining surveillance footage, bank records, Boelter’s associations and his movements from before the shootings. He had been politically engaged: A friend said he opposed abortion and had supported President Donald Trump, and he previously served on a state workforce development board with Hoffman.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Here’s what else we know:

>> The victims: Hortman served as speaker of the Minnesota House for a six-year period that ended this year and helped pass several key policies on abortion rights, marijuana legalization and medical leave. Hoffman is a fourth-term state senator from Champlin, another Minneapolis suburb, and leads the Senate’s Human Services Committee.

>> The suspect: Boelter and his wife run a private security company that promotes the usage of SUVs similar to those used by police departments, according to its website. The couple also appears to have run a religious nonprofit. An archived version of the organization’s website described Boelter as an ordained minister who had preached overseas. It said that he “sought out militant Islamists in order to share the Gospel and tell them that violence wasn’t the answer.”

>> Political violence: Slowly but surely, violence has moved from the fringes to become part of the political landscape. Threats and even assassinations, attempted or successful, have become a steady undercurrent of American life.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company