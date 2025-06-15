Column: Foster children are everyone’s kuleana

When we hear that foster children in Hawaii, some as young as 2 years old, are sleeping in government offices and hotel rooms, we must stop and ask ourselves: What are we doing? What kind of society allows its most vulnerable children to fall through the cracks of a system meant to protect them?

This is not a new issue. A Civil Beat report in 2023 brought this painful truth into the public eye. And yet, here we are again. Still. One child spent two months in a state office. A 16-year-old cycled through hotel rooms and offices for three. These are not isolated incidents. They are warnings. They are heartbreaks. And they are calls to action.

Let’s be clear: these are not “problem children.” They are children in pain. Many have survived abuse, neglect, abandonment or loss. Their so-called “behavioral issues” are trauma responses —natural human reactions to overwhelming circumstances. The real issue is not the child. The issue is that our system lacks appropriate, healing-centered and trauma-informed places for these keiki to land.

A government office or a hotel room is not a home. It is not a sanctuary. It is not a place where children should cry themselves to sleep, wondering if they matter. In Hawaiian culture, we honor keiki as sacred, na pua o Hawaii, the flowers of our land. We do not warehouse our flowers. We nurture them.

Policymakers must move beyond temporary Band-Aids and invest in real, sustainable solutions:

>> Therapeutic foster care. Increase funding for homes equipped to support youth with complex trauma. Caregivers must be trained, supported, and fairly compensated.

>> Culturally rooted healing homes. Fund safe, short-term group homes that are grounded in Hawaiian values of pUuhonua (a place of refuge) and pilina (relationship).

>> Expand resource caregiver networks. Actively recruit caregivers from diverse communities, including faith-based and cultural organizations. Support them with respite, peer mentoring and ongoing training.

>> Prevention and early intervention. Let’s stop removing children from their homes without investing in the families and communities that surround them. Let’s provide mental health services, substance use treatment, and economic support before a crisis.

>> Shift power to community. We must uplift and provide resourcs for community-led solutions like Malama ‘Ohana, housed in the Hawaii Office of Wellness and Resilience, which is working to recommend transformative changes to the current Child Welfare Services system. The answers lie not just in government agencies, but in the hearts and hands of our people.

This is our kuleana. Not just the Department of Human Services’ problem. Not just the courts. These are our children. Our future. We must stop the cycle of trauma, not reinforce it. That means refusing to accept the unacceptable. It means calling for bold leadership, visionary investment and unwavering aloha for every single child in our care.

Because no keiki should ever sleep in an office. And no community that calls itself pono should allow it to continue.

Venus Kauʻiokawekiu Rosete-Medeiros is president and CEO of Hale Kipa.