Letter: Don’t give in to Russian bullying

President Donald Trump said he would end the war in Ukraine on Day 1. But since taking office he has falsely accused Ukraine of starting the war, called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator and positioned Russian President Vladimir Putin as a victim.

Trump cut off military aid and intelligence-sharing until Ukraine agreed to sign over billions in mineral rights, then proposed a ceasefire that would require Ukraine to give up any claims to Crimea and any hope of joining NATO.

You don’t achieve a lasting peace by rewarding the invader and punishing the country that is defending itself. Neville Chamberlain tried that with Adolf Hitler in 1938.

Instead of bullying Ukraine, President Trump should demand an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Make Russia pay for the war it started. Showing weakness toward Russia will not result in a just or lasting peace.

Jeff Griswold

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

