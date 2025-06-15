Letter: End Trump, Musk feud for U.S.’ sake

We need America to return to power with strong fiscal policy, but it didn’t happen when Donald Trump and Elon Musk shared the same stage. Is all this damage from big, bad bickering still repairable by the big, beautiful bill? This is what happens when our government mixes business with politics.

This can’t go on forever. The driving force should be reconciliation, but these two giant egos have a habit of breaking the rules. Neither takes insult lightly and they both believe that they are always in the right. But still, hope should be the anchor for a great America, because all the changes the partnership has accomplished bear the hallmarks of teamwork.

Trump and Musk have the tools, and their power can only exist if they use and apply them. But if the friendship is truly over, it will shake Washington.

Natividad Mendoza

Downtown Honolulu

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter