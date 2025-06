U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Id.) speak to members of the news media after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump about his sweeping tax-cut and spending bill at the White House on June 4.

I agree with Christian conservative columnist Cal Thomas, who torched the Trojan horse budget bill that Donald Trump and House Republicans are trying to force-feed us (“Despite much hype to the contrary, this is one big ugly bill,” Star-Advertiser, June 3). The bill will transfer more wealth from the working class to the wealthy than the Ronald Reagan and George Bush Jr. tax cuts, combined.

Along with Elon Musk’s trashing of the same national debt- increasing legislation, I hope this attempt by America’s oligarchs and the politicians they own to financially accost the working class will backfire and begin to end:

>> The obscene U.S. income and wealth inequality of the past 40 years.

>> The power-mad Trump/MAGA cult.

Trump’s tariff tax increases — plus the proposed cuts to social programs — have not yet hit Trump’s working-class true believers. When they do, I will cheer if Trump’s billionaire sycophants and evangelical hypocrites commit political suicide by circular firing squad.

Thomas Brandt

Downtown Honolulu

