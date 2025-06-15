Letter: HPD chief hiring best left to commission

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi wants to amend the City Charter to give the mayor power to hire and fire chiefs of the Honolulu Police Department. This should never be allowed.

In order to limit political involvement within the HPD, a law requiring the Honolulu Police Commission to hire or fire police chiefs was enacted, based on historical incidents from the 1920s to the 1940s. The infamous Massie case of 1932 involved too much political involvement in police work. The Territorial Legislature subsequently passed Act 1, establishing the Honolulu Police Commission and creating the office of chief of police.

To prevent politicians from controlling the HPD, commission members are selected in staggered mayoral terms.

Do not give Mayor Blangiardi the power to hire or fire chiefs of police. The City Council must maintain the present system because “power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Earl Arakaki

Ewa Beach

