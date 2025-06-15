Letter: Rail exodus is gift to homeless programs

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Now that the rail project was mistakenly built down Dillingham Boulevard instead of straight down Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard, many businesses have closed or moved. This has presented a much-needed opportunity for change.

Many vacant buildings are now available for conversion into homeless shelters, urgent care facilities, counseling offices and permanent housing.

The state, city and philanthropic organizations like the Institute for Human Services, and all other organizations that help the homeless and those in need, can work together to set up facilities along Dillingham Boulevard. Yes, it can be done.

Todd Hendricks

Kailua

