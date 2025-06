A waterless representation of the ocean using glass tiles is planned to replace the reflecting pools around the state Capitol.

You can say a lot, both good and bad, about what goes on inside the building, but you have to agree that the Hawaii State Capitol is a graceful, beautiful structure of great symbolism.

When it was dedicated in 1969, the $25 million building was described as “the largest architectural job ever undertaken in Hawaii. The construction documents included 500 drawing sheets and 350 pages of specifications.”

In the Star-Advertiser in 2018, Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi wrote that the Capitol was “envisioned as an island formed by two volcanoes — the cone-shaped Senate and House of Representatives chambers that flank the courtyard. The eight pillars fronting the Capitol’s entrances represent the eight main Hawaiian Islands and are shaped like coconut palm trunks.”

The signature note were the two reflecting ponds surrounding the chambers like the Pacific Ocean defines the Hawaiian islands.

I mentioned the ponds a while back when plans to change them were first hatched.

Today that architectural metaphor is being upended as state officials have come up with a new description for those two brackish water containers: “Waterless.”

Yes — according to the new plans, the Capitol is going dry.

The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts explained that “increased water damage and maintenance costs to the building have occurred over the years causing the DAGS Public Works Division to seek a creative waterless solution that would keep the integrity of the historic architectural character.”

The key word is “waterless.” In a description that sounds something like the zen question of “What is the sound of one hand clapping?” state officials have come up with a “waterless pool” as the perfect surround for the Capitol.

They announced last year that the “design of the state Capitol’s reflecting pools with a waterless display — an alternative to the original pool’s water that leaked into the building’s offices for several years” — will do the job.

Last year the planning was just that, a concept, but now the state has plunged into its pool planning and is about to get wet.

I reported previously when the “no need water” concept was just a plan; now it is state policy.

The Star-Advertiser reported last week that “This phase took about seven months to finish, and included repairs to structural and electrical system damage that had been an issue even after the pools were emptied in 2020.”

The state’s handiwork can be viewed across the street of the Capitol, where it took the swimming pool that graced the courtyard to the state art museum when it served as the Armed Forces YMCA. The state bought the building when it needed more office space. It changed some of the offices into the state museum, now called Capitol Modern, apparently because “state art museum” was just too descriptive. The pool has been changed into a sculpture garden that “retains elements that evoke memories of the pool, offering pathways for discovery and sites for reflection.” Personally, I liked it when it was a swimming pool.

As for the state Capitol’s no-longer-reflective reflection pools, sometimes the best way for the state government to fix something is to not touch it.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.