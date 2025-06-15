Editorial: Reduce, redefine Army land leases

It would be progress indeed if the Army follows through on its stated preference for three Oahu land leases when they expire in 2029: to relinquish all state acreage at the Kawailoa-Poamoho Training Area and at Makua Military Reservation (MMR), and greatly downsize the 1,150 acres at Kahuku Training Area (KTA) to just 450 acres.

Those intentions are detailed in the Army’s final environmental impact statement (FEIS) unveiled in mid-May; a state Board of Land and Natural Resources hearing on whether to accept the FEIS has been requested for June 27.

Currently, the three Oahu leases allow military training on 4,390 acres at Kawailoa-Poamoho, 782 acres at MMR and 1,150 acres at KTA — under a 65-year lease brokered in 1964 for a mere $1, which also covers 22,750 acres at the Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) on Hawaii island.

Clearly, Hawaii must pursue a much better deal for whatever smaller acreages are renegotiated, and for the military to remediate lands that are returned to the state. Leverage exists, as rarely before, to call on the military to do more to meet local needs. It’s worth noting that outside the three Oahu state leases, the Army still retains considerable federal land here, with more than 3,400 acres in Makua Valley and more than 8,300 in Kahuku.

Still, for the Army to relinquish both Kawailoa-Poamoho and MMR, and to retain just 450 acres at KTA, would mean a 93% reduction in those leases. That’s significant — and welcome to Native Hawaiians, environmentalists and activists who have long fought for land return to the state and better, antimilitary stewardship.

Of course, there’s practicality and strategy in the Army’s proposed Oahu downsizing: namely, a favorable outcome for its precious Pohakuloa lease, also set to expire in 2029. PTA is the critical piece for the Army, as it pursues soldier readiness training for an Indo-Pacific theater that’s grown more fraught with China’s expanding boldness and naval capabilities.

The Army’s trade-off — giving up most of its Oahu leases to retain 19,700 acres at PTA, its preference post-2029 — took on new importance after the state Land Board on May 9 rejected the Army’s FEIS on the PTA lease. The board, while noting the Army’s work to address various concerns, ultimately said the Pohakuloa FEIS fell short, and asked for more archaeological and biological analysis.

It’s unclear how the Army will respond on PTA, other than saying that it expects a record of decision (ROD) to be issued in early August; an ROD on the three Oahu leases is expected in early September. Those would then trigger official negotiations with the state on terms and disposition of the parcels, come 2029.

Of the Oahu leases, Makua Valley has been the most controversial, the subject of a successful lawsuit that halted live-fire training decades ago. Vince Dodge, of the group Malama Makua that has fought to end training there, was cautiously optimistic about the prospects for MMR: “It just now brings up the questions of cleanup, restoration, management (and) return.”

As for the Kahuku Training Area, used by the military since the mid-1950s, the Army hopes to continue jungle and helicopter training there.

All this is occurring as scrutiny on the military’s impacts on Hawaii and the aina has intensified in recent years, turning decidedly negative.

Decades after the Navy stopped using Kahoolawe for bombing practice, a 2021 major fuel spill from its underground Red Hill storage tanks contaminated water in the Pearl Harbor-Hickam area, flaring antimilitary sentiments anew.

Subsequent incidents have only added to the public’s mistrust of military activities here, including:

>> A 700-gallon diesel fuel spill in 2023 at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex at Haleakala’s summit, which the U.S. Space Force said in March could take up to seven years to clean up.

>> Currently, the Navy wants to double its bombing runs at Kaula Island, an uninhabited island 23 miles southwest of Niihau that’s a nesting ground to some 18 species of birds and a haven for monk seals and other marine life. Hawaii’s congressional delegation rightly criticized the Navy’s environmental assessment of “less than significant” impact from the proposed bombing increase, and is calling for more information about the plan.

>> Just last week, the Air Force and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were sued for not releasing public records on plans to land rockets at Johnston Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. Months ago, the Air Force had announced plans to build two landing pads at Johnston, with Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship reportedly being considered for the project.

When it comes to Department of Defense activities and their impacts on Hawaii’s environment, nothing exists in a vacuum.

Clearly, the Army is being strategic in downsizing its training footprints on state land, relinquishing nice-to-have to focus on need-to-have. For Hawaii, regaining remediated Oahu lands — minus the 450 KTA acres proposed for military use — is a solid start.

Remember the Army’s motto: “This We’ll Defend.” That’s a key mindset that Hawaii decisionmakers, too, must adopt — for the good of this land as the process speeds toward 2029.