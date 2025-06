House Speaker Nadine Nakamura listened Friday during the final day of the 2025 Hawaii legislative session at the state Capitol.

A demotion and a retirement have led to new leadership and committee appointments in the state House of Representatives.

House Speaker Nadine Nakamura announced the changes Thursday that stem from the May 7 removal of Rep. Kyle Yama­shita as House Finance Committee Chair and the March 31 retirement of Rep. Gene Ward, who died April 4.

Rep. Chris Todd (D, Hilo-Keaau-Ainaloa) was previously majority caucus leader in the House but could not hold the position after taking over Yamashita’s committee chair position last month. That’s because of a rule preventing House leaders from simultaneously serving as committee chairs.

Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa (D, Captain Cook- Kealakekua-Kailua-Kona) was named new majority caucus leader Thursday.

Because Kahaloa is now part of leadership, she could no longer chair the House Committee on Agriculture and Food Systems, so Rep. Cory Chun (D, Pearl City-Waipahu-Waikele) was named to head the committee.

Nakamura (D, Hanalei-Princeville-Kapaa) also announced that recently appointed Rep. Joe Gedeon (R, Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley) will be a member of three committees: Finance, Tourism and Economic Development and Technology.

Gedeon was appointed to the House recently by Gov. Josh Green to succeed Ward, a Republican who had served in the House for 27 years.

Yamashita (D, Pukalani-Makawao- Ulupalakua) has served in the House since 2004 and had been Finance Committee chair for three years after becoming vice chair in 2022.