These Hawaii dads connect with their children through their family business

Clark Little runs Little Plumeria Farms in Haleiwa with his son Dane. The farm boasts the world’s largest collection of rare hybrid plumeria.

Clark Little’s father, Jim, started a plumeria farm as a hobby in 1973. Today, Clark Little and his son Dane work Little Plumeria Farms’ 20 acres of plumeria in Haleiwa. Little checked a tree Friday of the plumeria species “JL Dane,” named after his son.

“My legacy isn’t the restaurant business,” said restaurateur Kevin Aoki, left. “It’s Noa (at right) and my other daughter.” The pair sit next to a photo of Kevin Aoki’s father, Rocky Aoki, inside Doraku Sushi in Kakaako. Noa Aoki worked at the Waikiki location as a host before rising in the ranks to a management position.

Restaurateur Kevin Aoki, right, and daughter Noa look through some old family photos inside Blue Tree Coffee.

From island farms to iconic waterfront restaurants, today is a time for some hard-working fathers to reflect on the entrepreneurial legacy they are passing to the next generation through long hours, shared values and the dream of building something to last.

Little Plumeria Farms in Haleiwa is more than just an agricultural operation. It stands as a testament to three generations of family passion and deep connection to the land.

Clark Little describes the strong intergenerational bond that has grown around the family’s 20-acre farm, which was started more than 50 years ago as a hobby by his father Jim Little, a longtime photography teacher.

Today, Clark Little and his 25-year-old son, Dane, continue the family tradition. Little said he never expected his son to take much interest in the plumeria farm, given Dane’s focus on baseball and school activities. It seemed unlikely he would become involved at all.

But when Dane returned home from college, he unexpectedly developed a fascination with the farm. Now, father and son work full time supporting the family business and cherish their shared passion for new plant varieties and flowers.

Clark Little said his father often expresses pride in seeing the farm thrive through their dedication, and all three hope the legacy will continue into a fourth generation.

Yet that hand off remains uncertain for many.

A 2022 Business Consulting Resources report estimates that about 2,000 family-owned firms in Hawaii employ five or more people but only 51% have a formal succession plan. Without one, retirement often means closure or sale to mainland buyers.

Meanwhile, the Family Business Consulting Group noted that in general, only approximately 30% of family businesses make it through the second generation, 10% to 15% reach the third generation, and 3% to 5% continue into the fourth generation.

Still, some families are bucking those odds.

TAKE THE Aoki Group, a Hawaii-based restaurant company, where Noa Aoki, 25, serves as marketing director, a position she’s held for three years after starting in the family business at 15. The company owns 10 restaurants on Oahu and has outlets in Miami and Las Vegas, according to its website.

A graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Shidler College of Business, Aoki rose through the ranks at the company’s Doraku Sushi in Waikiki, starting as a host, before assuming a management position.

Joining the family business made sense after years of being around it. “It definitely feels like a natural fit now,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s overwhelming to think about taking over since my dad created so much, but I’m definitely up for the challenge,” Aoki said. “It’s a legacy that spanned three generations already and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Her father, Kevin Aoki, understands the complexity of carrying on a family legacy. His grandfather, Yunosuke Aoki, opened the first family coffee shop in 1942 in wartime Japan to create a community space.

That vision — food as connection — passed to Rocky Aoki, who in 1964 opened the first Benihana teppanyaki restaurant in New York City, helping to introduce Japanese cuisine to America. When he expanded Benihana to Hawaii in 1970, he brought that mission with him.

Kevin Aoki followed suit after college, working under his father and eventually launching his own restaurant concepts. Though his father never lived to see his son’s ventures, Aoki said the lessons stuck, and now he aims to support Noa in forging her own path.

“I was in the same situation as Noa, not knowing what to do at a young age. I don’t expect her to take on my torch; I just want to support her,” he said. “My legacy isn’t the restaurant business. It’s Noa and my other daughter. It’s about creating a safe and fun community where friends and family can come together and enjoy themselves.”

Among Kevin Aoki’s original creations is the Kakaako restaurant 1938 Indochine, named for the year his father was born. His design and branding choices consistently honor his family heritage.

Doraku Sushi carries a name given by his father; Aoki Teppanyaki in Miami pays tribute to Benihana; and RM. 38, also in Kakaako, reflects his father’s birth year.

Bluetree Cafe, another Kakaako location, is named after the kanji for “Aoki” and was inspired by his grand­father’s postwar mission to bring people together through food and drink.

“In every restaurant I’ve opened, you’ll find a photo of my dad,” Aoki said. “It’s my way of honoring him and keeping him part of the journey.”

He is proud of how Noa climbed the company ladder from host to manager and now works alongside him in marketing.

“She did it at her own pace,” he said. “Now I feel like I’m not just working, I’m strengthening my bond with my daughter.”

He said he treats her like any other employee, expecting her to earn her place and learn along the way. And the lessons flow both ways.

“Noa teaches me how to take two steps back instead of always pushing forward. Most of our customers are her generation, and I learn from her constantly,” he said.

Looking forward, Aoki hopes his children will eventually lead the Aoki Group — but only if they want to.

“I open up the doors and she can choose whether or not to walk through them,” he said. “I don’t expect her to follow in my exact footsteps, I just want her to do something she loves.”

A SIMILAR dynamic is unfolding at Nico’s Pier 38, where owner Nico Chaize, 50, has watched his 24-year-old daughter, Ilima Chaize, grow into the business. She’s worked at Nico’s Fish Market and hosted at Nico’s Kailua for about seven years.

“I admire her. She’s become a woman of her own. Whatever she wants to do, I’ll support it,” he said. “This business is tough, especially in Hawaii.”

Chaize has witnessed firsthand how many restaurants struggle or close, especially when mainland business models don’t translate well to the islands. Because of that, he doesn’t pressure Ilima to stay in the industry: It’s her choice, and he supports whatever path she decides to take.

Both Chaize and Aoki say they treasure the chance to mentor their daughters.

“It’s good to work with her,” Aoki said. “I get to teach her — and I learn from her too. It’s also about being able to coach and pass down what I know. She sees what it takes to show up every day, to solve problems, to work with all kinds of people. That’s a skill that goes beyond the kitchen.”

All three fathers reflect on Father’s Day through the lens of legacy, mentorship and love. Chaize, Aoki and Little all admit they sometimes overlook the June occasion because it’s also a busy time for their respective businesses.

For Little, Father’s Day is about doing something beautiful and joyful with family; for the restaurateurs, it’s a reminder of why they do the work, and who they do it for.

“To take a step back, I’m happy to be making my father proud, and I’m proud of my son, what he’s doing and how he’s learning so much and being able to carry on the Little Plumeria Farms tradition that my dad started long, long ago,” Little said. “We’re all proud fathers. Dane, not yet, but me and my father, for sure.”

In the end, their shared hope is that their children find confidence, purpose and joy — whether that comes inside the family business or beyond it.