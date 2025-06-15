These Hawaii dads connect with their children through their family business
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Restaurateur Kevin Aoki, right, and daughter Noa look through some old family photos inside Blue Tree Coffee.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
“My legacy isn’t the restaurant business,” said restaurateur Kevin Aoki, left. “It’s Noa (at right) and my other daughter.” The pair sit next to a photo of Kevin Aoki’s father, Rocky Aoki, inside Doraku Sushi in Kakaako. Noa Aoki worked at the Waikiki location as a host before rising in the ranks to a management position.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Clark Little’s father, Jim, started a plumeria farm as a hobby in 1973. Today, Clark Little and his son Dane work Little Plumeria Farms’ 20 acres of plumeria in Haleiwa. Little checked a tree Friday of the plumeria species “JL Dane,” named after his son.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Clark Little runs Little Plumeria Farms in Haleiwa with his son Dane. The farm boasts the world’s largest collection of rare hybrid plumeria.