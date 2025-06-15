Hawaii protesters impassioned but peaceful during ‘No Kings’ rally at Capitol
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Some in attendance held locally inspired signs.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Protesters chanted into megaphones during Saturday’s “No Kings” rally outside the state Capitol in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sign-carrying protesters voiced their opposition to the policies of the Trump administration.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A crowd estimated to be as large as 7,000 people gathered for Saturday’s “No Kings” protests outside the state Capitol in Honolulu. Similar protests took place on the other islands.