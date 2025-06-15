Hotel & Restaurant Show to feature Hawaii products, companies

The Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association is hosting the fifth annual Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show on Wednesday and Thursday at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

The trade show will feature vendors, service providers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers and leaders in the lodging, travel, hospitality and food service industries, organizers say.

“Our goal is to deliver a dynamic expo that provides unparalleled value for exhibitors and attendees alike,” Mufi Hannemann, HLTA’s president and CEO, said in a news release.

Major sponsors of the show, presented by Star Events, include the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Sysco Hawai‘i, Domino’s Hawai‘i, Avendra, Hawai’i Farm Bureau, Hawai‘i Gas, American Savings Bank and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

Dennis Francis, president and publisher of the Star- Advertiser, said, “Working closely with our partners, Hawaii’s newspaper is committed to facilitating business and serving our community. Our team is proud to assist HLTA in its efforts and pleased with the growth of this important industry event. The Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show is an all-inclusive resource bringing the best of Hawai‘i and the Pacific Rim together.”

This year’s show will feature the CNHA’s Pop-Up Makeke, showcasing products from Native Hawaiian artists and entrepreneurs.

Stage presentations will include food-preparation demonstrations from vegan chef Lillian Cumic, Sam Choy with John Veneri, and cake decorator Michelle Ho, while event emcees include Hawaii News Now’s Stephanie Lum and KHON2’s Brigette Namata, organizers said.

What: Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show

When: Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall