Kokua Line: What’s up with parking scams?

Question: Is the city aware of more parking scams with QR codes? I have run across them in Aiea, but I don’t know if it’s city property.

Answer: You are one of several readers who’ve seen apparently fraudulent notices posted around Oahu recently, telling motorists to scan a QR code to pay to park, but they were on private property, near restaurants or other businesses with free parking. None we heard about involved city parking meters, as had occurred in 2023, when QR code stickers misdirected parking fees to scammers. Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services has no reports of similar vandalism recently, and police keep an eye out for it, a spokesperson said.

Regarding the apparent scam attempts on private property, one reader said he did scan the QR code and enter his credit card number, then realized his mistake and called his credit card company, which monitored his account. When a suspicious $39.95 charge showed up, his credit card company rejected it and issued a new card. Now he checks with the business he’s visiting about parking fees if he has any doubt whether a nearby sign is real or not.

As for city parking meters and municipal parking lots, we checked with DTS for any updates about scams, ways to avoid them and how to report them.

“Recently, the City has not received complaints on vandalism with our City parking meters. Our parking meters, located on City streets and municipal lots, have signage indicating an optional payment method via the Park Smarter app. Signage on these meters contain a QR code, which is designed to allows the user to download the Park Smarter app on their mobile device. If a person is unsure of the QR code, they have the option to pay directly with a credit card or by coins,” DTS spokesperson Travis Ota said in an email.

A legitimate QR code on a city meter will not take the user to a website, he emphasized.

The Park Smarter app does have helpful features, such as real-time meter timing, the option to extend parking sessions remotely and reminders before the meter expires, but its use is not required, Ota said. City meters with QR codes also accept coins or credit cards, he said.

“The City encourages folks to use their best judgment when it comes to paying for parking. If the QR code does not seem right, and there are signs of vandalism (stickers placed on top of City-placed signage), we ask users to report it directly to HPD,” he said, and use a credit card or coins to pay rather than scanning the QR code. Find various Honolulu Police Department contacts at honolulupd.org/.

If the QR code on a city meter takes the user to a webpage to pay, it’s a scam, Ota said. By contrast, a legitimate code opens the Park Smarter app if the user’s mobile device has the app installed, or, if not, takes the user to the iOS App Store or Google Play App store to download it.

City meters with Park Smarter app QR codes are found mostly in Honolulu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, Ota said.

“HPD parking enforcement reports any signs of vandalism or fraud to us at DTS, and are quick to assist with any replacement or removal of any issues related to our City parking meters,” he said.

While about 99% of city parking meters accept multiple forms of payment, there are a handful that accept only coins, because they are in locations that don’t get enough sun to generate the solar power needed to process payments by credit card or via the app; that’s how the upgraded meters operate, Ota said. So it’s still a good idea to carry coins to park on shaded streets.

Mahalo

Mahalo to Leilani, a McKinley High School teacher, who compassionately offered her help while I waited for a tow-truck driver long delayed by his other obligations. Making sure I gathered my personal items, she then offered to give me a ride home. As a senior citizen, it confirmed my belief in the humanity and aloha of our community. My daughter, a graduate of McKinley, hearing this, wasn’t surprised. She has fond memories of her years there and of the spirit and humanity of her teachers. — Jeanne

