U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sit in a Tesla car model S, in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 11.

A house in my neighborhood was torn down awhile back.

I was surprised by how the home that stood strong and housed many families for nearly 70 years fell so easily. A big backhoe, a couple of dump trucks, a few hours and, poof, rubble.

Building a new house has been far trickier, as contractors spend months negotiating problems.

It made me think of how the Trump administration’s wrecking crew is demolishing federal institutions.

Our foreign aid programs, which enabled us to project soft power around the world to avoid having to use hard power, are “in the wood chipper.” The diplomatic corps is decimated, weakening our ability to talk rather than fight.

Meantime, the Pentagon is focused on battling DEI, driving out women and transgender soldiers who served with distinction, restoring Confederate monuments, planning a vanity parade for Donald Trump and dispatching Marines to battle domestic protesters well controlled by local police. Getting ready to protect us from overseas adversaries? They’ll let us know after the parade.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Our intelligence agencies, once the world’s standard, have turned away from objective facts to reports that tell the president what he wants to hear, leaving us exposed to potentially catastrophic miscalculations.

The Justice Department and FBI have become tools of Trump’s insatiable appetite for vengeance against even the slightest affronts, leaving little energy for fighting the real crime he campaigned on. Public corruption is unchecked. Presidential pardons are bought and sold. Civil rights enforcement is now about protecting whites from minorities.

Great universities like Harvard and Columbia are under vicious attack, vital research funding by the National Science Foundation has dried up and scientific inquiry must pass ideological review. American innovation is being crippled as we hand the future of science and technology to China.

Programs that kept our environment clean, prepared us for a changing climate and preserved our most pristine wilderness in national parks and forests are being gutted, making an ailing planet more so to enrich corporate campaign donors.

Our culture and history are being corrupted in ideological takeovers of beloved institutions like the Smithsonian, the Kennedy Center and the Library of Congress. Public radio and TV are being defunded, as are other centers of independent thought, knowledge and creativity. The administration’s manufactured “facts” are fact enough.

Then there’s Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a devotee of crank medicine, who’s dismantling our once world-leading public health system by firing distinguished medical professionals and replacing them with anti-vaccine quacks determined to make public health an oxymoron.

In each agency, there’s a political officer at the controls of the backhoe; reminiscent of the old Soviet Union, everything the government does must further the political interests of the administration.

Like the house in my neighborhood, it took little time — less than five months — to tear down a federal infrastructure that’s been nearly 250 years in the making.

It’ll take forever and a day to rebuild what’s been wrecked with such glee.

That’s if this administration intends to build anything other than means to expand its power and help the president and his moneyed friends become richer at the expense of our country’s democratic soul.

———

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.