Arkansas’ Wehiwa Aloy sprinted to first after hitting a single in the fourth inning against LSU on Saturday in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Kuhio Aloy was forced out at second in the second inning in a 4-1 loss to the Tigers.

For the Aloy brothers of Wailuku, this is the second trip to Omaha, Neb., and the Men’s College World Series.

The first was six years ago, when Wehiwa and Kuhio were still kids at Baldwin High. It was partly for their dad, Jamie, a former University of Hawaii star who still loves the game. But, mostly, it was for his sons, to get a glimpse at what could be in their future.

And that future is now.

Wehiwa and Kuhio are participants this time, All-SEC performers for No. 3 Arkansas, the highest ranked team among the eight in this year’s CWS.

“My sons gave me an excuse for the (2019) bucket list trip,” Jamie Aloy said in a phone interview before his sons’ first CWS game Saturday. “But it was more about parenting. … If there’s any magic formula created by parents, it’s after you find out what your kids want to do, whether it be doctor, baseball player or whatever. It can be very difficult. But I knew the right thing to do was take them to a College World Series so they can see it, hear it, feel it.”

In their opener at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Saturday, the Razorbacks ran up against No. 6 LSU and lost 4-1. That sends Arkansas to a survival game Monday against Murray State. The Aloy brothers reached base three times in their seven plate appearances, but the “Bash Braddahs” did not add to their combined 33 homers and 133 RBIs.

The 2019 trip to Omaha was a big investment for the family. But it appears to be a very wise one, even if the Razorbacks get knocked out of the CWS early.

Wehiwa, the SEC Player of the Year, is one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which goes annually to the best amateur baseball player in the U.S. Kuhio made All-SEC as designated hitter, making history as the first brothers on the same first team for what has become college baseball’s dominant conference.

Wehiwa is also considered a first-round lock in July’s Major League Baseball draft, as is Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette. Arquette, a Saint Louis School product, sparked the Beavers’ game-winning rally in the ninth inning of their CWS opener Friday against Louisville.

“The boys know Aiva and I’ve met him. We’re cordial,” said Jamie Aloy, who added they are both represented by Scott Boras. Forbes has called Boras “the most powerful sports agent in the world.”

Neither Aloy brother started his college career at Arkansas. Wehiwa was at Sacramento State and Kuhio at BYU before reuniting in Fayeteville via the transfer portal.

Jamie Aloy talked with Rick Nomura, a Punahou alum who started at second base for Arkansas’ 2015 CWS team, about Wehiwa transferring to the Razorbacks.

Nomura, the son of former UH star catcher and assistant coach Ron Nomura, also guided 2024 All-SEC freshman Nolan Souza to Arkansas. (Souza is out with a season-ending injury.)

Even with Saturday’s loss, Jamie Aloy is grateful his sons are experiencing college baseball’s grandest event. It is something he did not, but he did post a remarkably solid career at UH after graduation from Baldwin.

The lefty first baseman and outfielder played in at least 43 games all four seasons from 1997 to 2000, batting over .300 every year. Aloy was also a starting pitcher who won seven games as both a junior and a senior, including seven innings of shutout ball against UCLA to start the 1999 season with a 3-0 win.

“It was funny. My sons didn’t know I was the ballplayer I was. Eventually they did, but I didn’t share it with them. I wanted them to find out on their own,” Aloy said. “There’s lessons, whatever decision you make and whatever direction you take. … Things were visually obscured for me, because other young players did a lot more travel. I wanted them to get a variety of experiences. Where they’re at is a parent’s dream come true, and I’m sure it was their goal, too.”

—

LSU 4, Arkansas 1

Kade Anderson allowed just three hits in seven innings and No. 6 national seed LSU defeated No. 3 national seed Arkansas 4-1 in a Men’s College World Series opener on Saturday night in Omaha, Neb.

On Monday, the Tigers (49-15) will face UCLA, which defeated Murray State 6-4 earlier Saturday, and the Razorbacks (48-14) will face Murray State in an elimination game.

The Razorbacks didn’t get a hit until Wehiwa Aloy led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, but Anderson held them scoreless until Reese Robinett led off the bottom of the sixth with his third home run of the season.

Wehiwa Aloy finished 1-for-3, while his younger brother, Kuhio, went 0-for-3. The Baldwin alums both walked and struck out twice.

UCLA 6, Murray State 4

AJ Salgado’s two-run double capped a four-run fourth inning, giving the Bruins a cushion they needed to hold off the Racers in the first game Saturday at the Men’s College World Series.

After promising first and second innings resulted in just one run each, UCLA (48-16) broke through in the pivotal fourth. Phoenix Call and Dean West singled, then Roch Cholowsky laid down a successful sacrifice bunt to score Call.

Roman Martin’s two-out RBI single preceded Salgado’s key double, giving the Bruins a 6-0 lead over the Racers (44-16).

Anderson left after allowing a lead-off single in the eighth. Chase Shores replaced him and retired the next three batters. Casan Evans then pitched a scoreless ninth.

LSU knocked Arkansas ace Zach Root from the game while taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the second. Chris Stanfield had an RBI single, Michael Braswell III was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Josh Pearson’s RBI grounder finished Root.

Gabe Gaeckle relieved and held the Tigers scoreless into the eighth, but he allowed a one-out double to Steven Milam and, one out later, Cole Gibler relieved and gave up an RBI single to Derek Curiel.