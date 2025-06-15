Hawaii gets commit from top RB for 2026

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The University of Hawaii football team is ready to run it back with an old-school running back.

TJ Fo‘ilefutu of Liberty High in Arizona has accepted a 2026 scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors.

Fo‘ilefutu, who is 6 feet 1 and 230 pounds, can squat-lift 500 pounds and run 40 yards in 4.6 seconds. Liberty coach Colin Thomas said Fo‘ilefutu was timed at 21 mph in the “flying 10,” a system that electronically captures a players’ top speed during a 10-yard sprint.

“He fits their system,” Thomas said of the Rainbow Warriors’ run-and-shoot offense. “Multiple coaches tell me he’s the perfect run-and-shoot type back with his size and speed. He’s a tremendous athlete. You don’t see guys as big as him move the way he moves. He’s a super strong kid. He really fits what they’re looking for. I think Hawaii is getting a big-time dude.”

Fo‘ilefutu has lived in American Samoa and Alaska. He moved to Arizona three years ago, and played for Tonopah Valley High in Arizona the past two seasons.

“He started out as a linebacker,” said Brett Davis, Tonopah’s head coach through the 2024 season. “We put him at running back for the very first time. At 230, he’s hard to bring down.”

In Tonopah’s four-wide offense, which employs read-and-attack plays similar to UH’s schemes, the lone running back is used on dives, counters and bubble screens and as a backfield blocker. Davis said Fo‘ilefutu also aligned in the slot “and we let him run the seam read and the run-and-shoot read routes. He can get out there and do that.”

In 2024, Fo‘ilefutu rushed 99 times for 1,184 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also caught 50 passes for 925 yards and 10 TDs.

Against Arizona Lutheran, Davis recalled, “we threw him back at defensive back, and he had a pick-6 right away. He never played defensive back before. But he has great ball skills. He would be a great safety, too.”

Down 17 points against Scottsdale Christian Academy, Fo‘ilefutu ran for nearly 200 yards in the second half to rally Tonopah to a comeback victory.

After the 2024 season, Davis accepted a coaching job near his home. Fo‘ilefutu transferred to Liberty, which won the past two 6A open-division championships.

“He’ll play running back and outside linebacker for us,” Thomas said. “He’s a dynamic athlete who can do a lot of different things. Hawaii is getting a really good football player.”