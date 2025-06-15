Ta’amu accounts for 5 TDs, earns MVP as Defenders top Panthers for UFL title

Pearl City High School alum Jordan Ta’amu passed for 390 yards and four touchdowns and the DC Defenders cruised to a 58-34 victory over the Michigan Panthers in the United Football League Championship game on Saturday night in St. Louis.

Deon Jackson rushed for two touchdowns as DC took control with a 31-point second quarter. Ta’amu completed 21 of 28 passes and also rushed for a score. He was named the UFL Championship MVP for his efforts. He passed for 320 yards in the first half, when the Defenders took a 37-19 lead.

“We were kind of playing within our offense and trying not to do too much,” Ta’amu said. “We just wanted to play our game. We knew going into this week that we were the better team. … It’s such a surreal feeling.”

The Defenders outgained Michigan 580-434. Kiondre Thomas had an interception for DC.

Jaydon Mickens had six receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown for the Defenders.

Regular-season MVP Bryce Perkins completed 21 of 35 passes for 338 yards, four touchdowns and one interception for Michigan. Malik Turner had 10 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns, with 108 of his yards coming after the catch.

When asked after the game on ABC about not getting the regular-season MVP, Ta’amu said, “It hurt when I got that news last night. It was a chip on my shoulder. I knew God had a bigger plan for me. He wanted me to have a different hardware. I would rather a championship and win with the team than my own self.”

Ta’amu capped the big second-quarter splurge with a 73-yard touchdown pass to Ty Scott with 27 seconds left to give DC a 38-19 lead.

A 1-yard touchdown pass from Ta’amu to Briley Moore on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 52-19.

The Panthers made a comeback by taking advantage of a UFL rule that allows the trailing team that just scored to get another possession by converting a fourth-and-12 play from its own 28.

Michigan scored on three straight possessions without DC touching the ball to close to 52-34, making it a two-score game. (The UFL has a 3-point conversion after a touchdown.)

But DC made a stop on the next possession and Chris Rowland scored on a 19-yard TD run with 3:33 left.