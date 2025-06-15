Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Las Vegas Advisor: Wrestling and racing to continue in Vegas

By Anthony Curtis

Two major events have announced that they want to do it again in Vegas. Putting to rest recent rumors and speculation, it’s now official that Wrestlemania 42 is coming back to Allegiant Stadium in 2026, marking only the second time in 42 years that Wrestlemania will be held at the same venue in consecutive years. The reason given was money; this year’s event at Allegiant was the most successful in Wrestlemania history, and the WWE wants to repeat the feat. Also reupping is the Formula One Grand Prix. While the race was already locked in for this year, it marks the end of a three-year agreement that’s now been extended so that the race will take place in 2026, with talks in progress for 2027 and beyond.

Via Via: The latest food hall on the Strip has opened on the Grand Colonnade at the Venetian. The Via Via food hall features seven high-end fast-food eateries, five of which are first-in-Vegas outlets. The fare includes tacos, ramen and several sandwich concoctions, along with the Close Company bar.

Flavortown AYCE: It’s not a buffet, but Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at Horseshoe Las Vegas has a $19.99 all-you-can-eat brunch Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mix and match items off the menu, including chicken and waffles, Caesar salad, chili, club sandwich and brisket macaroni and cheese.

Booze cruise: Dreambox360, the 5D immersive attraction at The LINQ Promenade, has launched “The Booze Cruise.” It’s a four-cocktail flight of tropical-themed drinks served in a simulated ocean-cruise setting for $47 per person.

Question: What is the big rules controversy at the World Series of Poker?

Answer: The controversy stems from last year when the winner, Jonathan Tamayo, received help from coaches that were using real-time analysis software during play. The new rules disallow the use of electronic-­assistance tools and preclude players from accepting coaching while a tournament is in progress.

