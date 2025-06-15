Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 15, 2025
Malia Siu, Wes Chong, and Terry and John Foy of Honolulu flashed shakas around a street billboard in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, that displayed aloha. Photo shot by a passerby.
During a British Isle cruise stop in Falmouth, England, Honolulu resident Jeffrey Lee discovered Kona, a cafe/bar. Photo by Margie Lee.
Lori Tashima, left, and her mom, Patsy Tanaka, of Mililani stopped for refreshments at Hang Loose in Pia Bandai food market in Niigata, Japan. Photo by Dean Tashima.