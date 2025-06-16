BYU-Hawaii alum, ex-‘Project Runway’ designer killed at Utah protest

At the No Kings protest in Salt Lake City on Saturday, two armed security members spotted a man dressed all in black move away from demonstrators and to a secluded area behind a wall, police said.

At that point, according to police, the man started handling an AR-15-style rifle that he removed from his backpack. The security members drew their guns and confronted the man, who began running toward the crowd, holding his weapon in “a firing position,” police said.

One of the security members fired three times, wounding the gunman and striking a bystander, who was killed, the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

Police took the man with the rifle, who was identified as Arturo Gamboa, 24, into custody and charged him with murder, Chief Brian Redd of the Salt Lake City Police Department said at a news conference Sunday.

The bystander, who was identified by police as Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, of Utah, died at a hospital.

Ah Loo, 39, was born in Samoa and later moved to Hawaii, where he attended Brigham Young University–Hawaii, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Originally majoring in political science, he ended up in fashion design, eventually gaining national recognition as a contestant on Season 17 of “Project Runway.”

Redd called the shooting “sudden and alarming.”

“No one should fear coming to a peaceful and lawful demonstration in our city,” Redd said.

Eunic Epstein-Ortiz, a national spokesperson for No Kings, the name of the nationwide protests against the Trump administration, condemned the violence.

“This movement is rooted in nonviolence, dignity, and justice — and we grieve any loss of life or injury,” Epstein-Ortiz said.

According to an affidavit, police responded to reports of gunfire at the protest just before 8 p.m. local time. Officers found Ah Loo with a gunshot wound, and emergency responders administered aid.

Demonstrators directed officers to Gamboa, who was crouched among a small group of people and who had suffered a gunshot wound to his left side.

In addition to the rifle, police recovered a gas mask and a backpack, according to the affidavit.

Redd said that Gamboa, who wore a black mask to the protest, had no criminal history. It was not immediately clear Sunday whether he had a lawyer.

Police also detained the two security members who were wearing high-visibility vests and who were part of the event’s peacekeeping team, Redd said. The members were not publicly identified.

The event’s peacekeepers were volunteers responsible for keeping attendees safe, according to Sarah Parker, a national coordinator with the 50501 Movement. The group is named after its goal of holding at least 50 protests against the Trump administration in 50 states, united under one movement.

There were an estimated 15 to 20 peacekeepers in Salt Lake City, Parker said. It was not clear whether all of them were armed.

Utah does not regulate how guns are carried in public, according to research from Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control group.

Redd said police were investigating the training and preparation standards that were required for security staff at the event.

Police were aware that peacekeepers were at the protest, but it was unclear whether officers knew they were concealing and carrying firearms, said Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Security members told police they monitored Gamboa after he moved away from the crowd and ducked behind a wall. One of them said he saw Gamboa take the rifle out of his backpack and “begin to manipulate it,” according to the affidavit.

The security members took out their guns and yelled to Gamboa to drop his weapon. Witnesses told police that Gamboa had run toward the crowd of demonstrators, according to the affidavit.

Gamboa “did not fire a shot,” Redd said at the news conference.

According to the affidavit, Gamboa acted “under circumstances evidencing a depraved indifference to human life, and knowingly engages in conduct that creates a grave risk of death to another individual and thereby causes the death of the other individual.”

As of Sunday night, the two security members had not been charged, Weisberg said. Redd said the one who fired the shots was cooperating with investigators.

The Salt Lake County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Detectives are still investigating “why Gamboa pulled out his rifle and began to manipulate it or why he ran from the peacekeepers when they confronted him,” police said in a statement.

Redd described the protest on Saturday in Salt Lake City as very peaceful. “This came out of nowhere,” he said of the shooting.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide movement in which crowds turned out in communities across the country to protest the Trump administration.

The No Kings rallies were planned for the same day as a military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

The Star-Advertiser contributed to this report.

© 2025 The New York Times Company