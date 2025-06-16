Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 16, 2025 84° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Grand jury indicts Waikiki man for allegedly trying to kill parents

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:28 p.m.

COURTESY HPD London Maxwell Opendack

COURTESY HPD

London Maxwell Opendack

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 29-year-old man today for the attempted murder of his parents on June 8 in Waikiki.

London Maxwell Opendack was indicted on one count of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder in the attacks on Laurel and Byron Opendack.

The grand jury bench warrant states he is to be held without bail.

He was charged Tuesday for allegedly attacking his parents with a blunt object in Waikiki, and seriously injuring them.

If convicted of first-degree attempted murder, Opendack faces a life sentence without parole. The indictment also says that if he is convicted, London Opendack is also subject to an extended term of imprisonment because his parents are both older than 60 so he would be considered an offender against the elderly. His mother is 64 and his father is 77.

Additionally, he would also be subject to an extended term for multiple felonies.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide