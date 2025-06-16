Grand jury indicts Waikiki man for allegedly trying to kill parents

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 29-year-old man today for the attempted murder of his parents on June 8 in Waikiki.

London Maxwell Opendack was indicted on one count of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder in the attacks on Laurel and Byron Opendack.

The grand jury bench warrant states he is to be held without bail.

He was charged Tuesday for allegedly attacking his parents with a blunt object in Waikiki, and seriously injuring them.

If convicted of first-degree attempted murder, Opendack faces a life sentence without parole. The indictment also says that if he is convicted, London Opendack is also subject to an extended term of imprisonment because his parents are both older than 60 so he would be considered an offender against the elderly. His mother is 64 and his father is 77.

Additionally, he would also be subject to an extended term for multiple felonies.