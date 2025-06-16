ICE agents arrest Russian woman at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested a Russian woman in the United States illegally at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe, officials said.

Anastasiia Vorobeva “entered the United States at the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego, Calif., July 18, 2023,” read a caption beneath a post of a picture of Vorobeva posted on ICE’s social media platforms Sunday. She was arrested Thursday, according to the post.

How Vorobeva got on the base, what she was doing there, and what federal law she is accused of violating were not made public by ICE officials.

An online search of the federal court records did not reveal a record of her arrest or court proceedings.

“The information available in the initial post is what we have available. No further information will be forthcoming on this individual,” an ICE spokesperson said in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.