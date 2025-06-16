Kahikinui brush fire 80% contained after burning 330 acres

A brush fire that broke out Sunday in remote terrain above Piilani Highway in Kahikinui has burned about 330 acres and was 80% contained as of this morning, Maui County officials said.

The fire was initially reported just before 10 a.m. Sunday, near mile markers 24 and 25, and quickly spread in steep, difficult terrain mauka of the highway. Fueled by strong winds, the fire prompted evacuation orders for 30 to 40 homes in Kahikinui, located on the leeward slopes of Haleakala.

On Sunday night, county officials estimated the fire had grown to 500 acres, but a more accurate mapping by the Maui Fire Department’s Air One helicopter this morning placed the burn area at approximately 330 acres. Officials said smoldering hotspots remain throughout the area, but no flare-ups were reported overnight.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported. Firefighters continued to battle the blaze today using multiple engines, tankers, helicopters and bulldozers.

The Keokea Community Center opened at 7 a.m. today as an emergency shelter. A temporary shelter set up Sunday at the King Kekaulike High School gym closed early today to accommodate a summer school program.

The Piilani Highway remained closed today from mile marker 20 to 41 as firefighting efforts continued. Door-to-door evacuations were conducted by Maui police and firefighters after the Maui Emergency Management Agency issued alerts via the Genasys Protect app and Wireless Emergency Alerts on Sunday morning.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center was partially activated Sunday, and Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation later that evening to access federal assistance for responding to the fire.

Officials said 20 to 30 personnel from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife have been working alongside Maui firefighters, with support from county and private equipment.

The cause of the fire has not been released. Officials have not said when residents may be allowed to return.