Transport of Lahaina wildfire debris begins today

The transport of about 400,000 tons of Lahaina wildfire debris begins today and is expected to continue for five months, according to Maui County officials.

The Lahaina wildfire debris is being transferred from the “Olowalu Temporary Debris Storage” site to the “Permanent Disposal Site” adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill in Puunee.

Officials ask motorists traveling to and from West Maui to drive safely, and to plan for slower than usual traffic as well as not to pass or tailgate the debris-hauling trucks. There will be up to 50 trucks, identified by “Lahaina Wildfire Debris” decals, making multiple round trips daily between the two sites.

The transfer will take place during daylight hours, seven days a week, for about five months, officials said in a news release. No night operations will occur.

The operation is being done jointly by Maui County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Hawaii health and transportation departments.

More information, including a map of the hauling route, is available at www.MauiRecovers.org/debristransfer. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Debris Hotline is 877-214-9117.