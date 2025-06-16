Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Woman, 26, critically injured after midday shooting in Kakaako

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 4:45 p.m.

A 26-year-old woman was in critical condition after she was shot in Kakaako early this afternoon.

At 12:16 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a 911 call for a possible gunshot on Queen Street.

Paramedics treated the woman for a gunshot wound and transported her in critical condition to a trauma hospital, according to EMS.

The Honolulu Police Department declined to disclose any details about the shooting.

“HPD is aware of the shooting. There is no danger to the public. At this time, we are not sharing any specifics because it is an ongoing investigation,” HPD spokesperson Alina Lee said in a statement.

