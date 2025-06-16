Letter: Film tax credit about more than economics

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I believe Gov. Josh Green would make the right decision by vetoing the cancellation of Hawaii’s film and television tax credit. While critics argue that the industry doesn’t benefit the local economy or burdens taxpayers, the truth is quite the opposite. Productions in Hawaii create jobs for our local union crews, support small businesses, and generate revenue for food vendors, set builders and transport services.

Classic films like “Blue Hawaii” and “From Here to Eternity” helped establish Hawaii as a world-class destination. Today, new projects like Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” remake continue that legacy by promoting tourism and the aloha spirit worldwide.

This industry is more than just entertainment; it’s a vital part of our economy. By keeping the tax credit, we ensure local jobs, support economic growth and maintain Hawaii’s presence on the global stage.

It’s not just about Hollywood; it’s about our people, our culture and our future.

Dennis James Lee

Manoa

