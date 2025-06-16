Letter: L.A. protests unmask political hypocrisy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I am replying to Thursday’s front-page article on isle leaders (“Isle leaders condemn Trump’s use of National Guard troops,” Star-Advertiser, June 12). Leaders? Where is the condemnation of violence and destruction by “peaceful” demonstrators?

There would be no National Guard or Marines in Los Angeles if the so-called leaders of California, the governor and mayor of Los Angeles, had quelled this outright. Law enforcement and others are attacked with bricks, stones and debris. They are accosted with verbal threats. Property and vehicles are destroyed.

Gov. Josh Green and others need to review Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama’s similar opinions on illegal immigration and how they dealt with it. This is clear hypocrisy and politics at its worst. California (and other states) appear bent on cheap slave labor.

Greg Casler

Kailua

