Letter: Politicians should be wary of online conduct

I recently saw a tweet sent out by our U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz. His use of the “F” word was not merely a mis-tweet or a slip of the thumbs. It was the same blabber of profanity that we’ve often heard from those with a pilau mouth.
What a poor representation of our Aloha State, its people and our keiki. It goes against the Hawaii state motto, “The life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness.” Hawaii could do better.
Guy Morgan
Moanalua
