Letter: Same-sex marriage does no harm; let them live

This is in regard to the Southern Baptists’ call for overturning Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage.

While I am not gay, I’ve had many friends through the years who are, and I am of the opinion that gay is OK if nobody gets hurt. And some of these gay friends attended the Southern Baptist church that I did. Thus I do not believe society as a whole gets hurt when same-sex marriage is legal.

It is my humble opinion that because some males are born with more female hormones than other men, and some women are born with more male hormones than their peers, same-sex marriage is OK. To each their own.

Stuart Taba

Manoa

