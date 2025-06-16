Letter: Tourists should share in sewer upgrade burden

A member of the press tapes news footage next to a worker at an aeration basin at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Our mayor and city lawmakers have decided that Oahu taxpayers should foot most of the bill for fixing our water system and other neglected infrastructure problems. They had planned to increase our wastewater bills by over 115% over the next 10 years (that’s just one part of one system).

Oahu had over 5,814,000 tourists last year. The city/state collect additional fees/taxes from these tourists. Why can’t some of these funds be used to help defer the costs of maintaining our water, roads and other systems? Using these funds to attract more tourists while infrastructure systems break down, then sticking the repair costs to local taxpayers, is not pono.

Tourists use all of these systems, as well as water safety personnel, fire fighters, police and other city workers that our tax dollars provide for their safety, security and pleasure during their visits. So why not share the burden?

James Arciero

Hawaii Kai

