Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 16, 2025 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Tourists should share in sewer upgrade burden

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024 A member of the press tapes news footage next to a worker at an aeration basin at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024

A member of the press tapes news footage next to a worker at an aeration basin at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant.