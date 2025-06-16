Off the news: HONU shelters back up at Old Stadium Park

HONU has a laudable track record, so it’s good to see it back at Old Stadium Park. Not honu, as in green sea turtle, but HONU, as in the city’s Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons program.

This is the third time that the roving, triage-like program has set up at the Moiliili park, for three to four months, to offer support and security 24/7. HONU temporarily shelters homeless people while helping them to navigate social services, ideally toward longer-term housing and a more-hopeful future.