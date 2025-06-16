Off the news: New Red Hill task force must be proactive

The intent is good: a new state law has created a three-person team to keep the public informed of water quality and other remediations resulting from the Navy’s 2021 Red Hill fuel spill.

But this must be an activist team, not a passive one that merely carries out mundane tasks such as developing public dashboards and quietly handles bureaucratic tasks.

The important issues of Red Hill water quality and what the Navy is doing about environmental remediation must be kept very visibly in the public eye. It’s not simply about monitoring what’s happening — but also making sure that the public knows and pays attention.