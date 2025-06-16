Editorial: Nix housing permit and land swap bills

State lawmakers once again have their eye on luxurious digs in downtown Honolulu, and are just one hurdle away from securing a 25-story tower in a land swap with the city. House Bill 800, which sailed through the Legislature, would transfer seven Iwilei parcels from various state agencies to the city in return for the city’s interest in Ali‘i Place. Consolidation of resources is a commendable goal, but in this case, there is much to lose by breaking the status quo. HB 800 is on the list of bills Gov. Josh Green intends to veto, and he should follow through.

A similar thrust to absorb Ali‘i Place passed Legislature litmus tests a decade ago, when 2015’s Act 183 directed the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to purchase the tower as an alternative to a previously planned Liliha Civic Center compound. Space in the tower would have been used to reduce reliance on private commercial offices leased in downtown Honolulu — about 420,000 square feet at the time — but the project died and a UK company bought the building in January.

The state’s revised plan goes after the land beneath Ali‘i Place, as well as the city’s roughly 60,000 square feet of space currently used by the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, and about 200 parking stalls. That adds to 400 parking spaces already in use by the state.

But there are major questions the bill leaves unresolved. Chief among them are negative impacts to the city should the state take over Ali‘i Place land. In testimony, city Managing Director Mike Formby, pointing to the city’s lease rent income at the building, said the “proposed land exchange, as framed, is simply not within the best interest of City taxpayers.” Formby also notes the Legislature’s longstanding policy to take county land only when there is clear public benefit, and that benefit must outweigh existing public advantage.

Indeed, the bill provides little evidence specifying direct, overarching benefit. On balance, the merits of moving its offices into Ali‘i Place do not tip the scales in the state’s favor. And as Green mentions, an analysis of office space to be provided through the acquisition has not been performed. There is also state concern over after-purchase maintenance costs and capital improvements for the aging structure. Lacking proof-positive benefit to the state, one that supersedes current city uses, and taking potential upkeep costs into consideration, HB 800 should be vetoed and the initiative tabled until appropriate assessments can be made.

Also on the governor’s possible veto plate is Senate Bill 66, which seeks allowances for single- and multi-family housing applicants to apply for expedited permits. Another piece of legislation that addresses a worthy cause, but falls short of scrupulous attention to detail.

A study conducted in 2019 by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism found that the state will need more than 46,000 new homes to accommodate residents by 2030. The Legislature identified three main obstacles to meeting residential-unit needs: lack of areas with proper zoning; lack of infrastructure; and delays in the issuance of building permits for single‑ and multi-family projects.

Among the stipulations outlined in SB 66 for expedited filing is a provision allowing “qualified professionals” to assess a project’s impact on properties, archaeological resources or burial sites. But vague language and a lack of clarity on what happens when important historical items are found at site raise concerns that the bill does not meet stringent statewide historic preservation program stipulations. Public safety is also a factor, as strongly stated by city Department of Planning and Permitting Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna:

“Rather than mandating that permits be approved by a certain deadline and handing out ‘approved’ building permits that do not protect the health, life and safety of the public, the Legislature should focus on how the quality of plans by applicants can be elevated to prevent multiple review cycles, and also add staffing capacity to county permitting agencies.”

Green would be right to veto both HB 800 and SB 66, if not for glaringly fatal flaws, but reasonable opposition to questionable particulars. Neither bill is immediately crucial, and both would be detrimental if enacted prematurely.