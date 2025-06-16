Drones drop mosquitoes over Maui to save honeycreepers
Above, a multi-agency group has begun deploying drones to deliver nonbiting, lab-reared male mosquitoes into the forests of Maui. The multiyear effort to reduce the mosquito population and the risks of avian malaria will help save endangered Hawaiian birds such as the kiwikiu, or Maui parrotbill. It is a critically endangered bird species endemic to Maui.
The Kiwikiu, or Maui Parrotbill, is a critically endangered bird species endemic to Maui. A multi-agency group is trying to reduce the invasive mosquito population, and thus, the risks of avian malaria, to help save Hawaii’s birds.
The akohekohe, also known as the crested honeycreeper, is a critically endangered Hawaiian bird.