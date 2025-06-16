Former pineapple plantation operator in Hawaii embracing agave as new crop
Waikulu Distillery crew members Albert Lopez, left, and Neiman Moses roll a 426-pound blue agave pina, or trunk, onto a trailer after they harvested the plant in Makawao.
Maui Land & Pineapple Co. is cultivating baby agave tequilana plants at a Maui nursery.
Above, bottles of Waikulu Distillery agave spirits are on display in the Maui business’s Makawao tasting room.
Distillery crew member Neiman Moses tosses agave fiber into a bin while emptying a crusher at the Makawao facility.
Top, Waikulu Distillery owner Paul Turner, right, explains how a slowly spinning agave crusher works to a visiting family from Arizona as he helped conduct a tour of his blue agave farm and processing facility in Makawao.