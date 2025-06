Iris Wilhelm-Norseth, buyer and merchandiser for City Mill, showed some emergency essentials Friday in the Honolulu store that are useful for hurricane season.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii’s hurricane outlook calls for a below-normal season, but ongoing cuts to the federal government have U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda concerned about the state’s ability to both predict the weather and respond if a hurricane hits the islands.

“I’m extremely concerned,” Tokuda told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “We are entering hurricane season severely handicapped.”

About 2,000 full-time Federal Emergency Management Agency staff, one-third of its total, have been terminated or voluntarily left the agency since the start of the Trump administration in January, according to Reuters.

FEMA wasn’t the only weather-related agency affected by the cuts, according to Tokuda.

“There were over 600 employees terminated at the National Weather Service at the beginning of the Trump administration and in February they terminated an additional 1,300 from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration),” she said.

NOAA predicts changes in the Earth’s environment, including hurricane forecasting.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Tokuda warned that without the full strength of federal agencies, Hawaii risks losing accurate information about incoming weather threats.

“They’re really slashing at our ability to do the research, to track and monitor the data, to issue reports, all of the things that give us timely access to what is coming,” Tokuda said.

“Cuts that they make to the agencies are going to severely impact our ability to anticipate hurricanes, to be able to plan for them, to navigate dangerous situations,” she said.

On May 15, forecasters with NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center and Climate Prediction Center announced a 30% chance of below-normal tropical cyclone activity for the current Central Pacific hurricane season, which runs June 1 to Nov. 30.

The 2025 outlook also indicates a 50% chance of a near-normal hurricane season and a 20% chance that it will be above normal.

The forecast for this season in the Central Pacific calls for one to four tropical cyclones — the umbrella term that covers tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes. A near-­normal season has four or five tropical cyclones.

But it only takes one hurricane to wipe out an entire community like Hurricane Iniki in 1992, which devastated Kauai and parts of West Oahu.

“If a hurricane should hit, that’s our lives and livelihoods at risk right there,” Tokuda said. “It doesn’t take a really big hurricane and it doesn’t even have to make landfall to be really devastating,”

State Rep. Mike Lee (D, Kailua-Kaneohe Bay) worries for his constituents as Kailua has no emergency evacuation shelter.

“Every community deserves to feel prepared and safe,” he said. “This is something that we have to rectify as quickly as possible.”

Lee said he and fellow Windward legislators, Sen. Chris Lee (D, Kailua-Waimanalo-Hawaii Kai), Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole (D, Kaneohe- Kailua) and Rep. Lisa Marten (D, Kailua-Lanikai-Waimanalo) procured $1.5 million to design and plan to retrofit Kalaheo High School’s cafeteria to be used as a shelter.

“We clearly understood the need for a shelter for our district,” Lee said.

Brendan Lane Larson, physical meteorologist, climatologist and co-founder and CEO of the independent climate forecasting company AbsoluteClimo, recommends residents be prepared.

“It’s good to be vigilant and aware and for everyone to have their supplies ready ahead of the season, without having to run around scared,” he said.

Conditions can escalate rapidly even in a below- average season.

“I don’t want people to take it as though we’re in the clear and nothing will happen,” he said. “Before hurricane season starts, everyone should be prepared.”

Iris Wilhelm-Norseth works at City Mill on Nimitz Highway and has seen how fast emergency equipment sells out during a hurricane threat.

“People get panicked and they grab whatever they can,” she said. “You don’t want to have to be here at a hardware store or a grocery store when there’s a warning.”

Wilhelm-Norseth knows that basic necessities are the first to empty off the shelves in an emergency.

“The last time we had a really close hurricane warning, almost every store ran out of flashlights,” she said. “So I always recommend to just take care of it now.”

City Mill sells backup generators, sandbags, water filters, emergency checklists and tools that could be needed during an emergency.

But Wilhelm-Norseth especially recommends customers to buy combination battery-solar powered crank radios to stay up to date during any threats.

Often, “cell towers are down, TV is down, so all you have is radio,” Wilhelm- Norseth said.

“You want to know ‘do you have to evacuate? Is there something bad coming? Are the streets clear?,’” she said.

Tokuda’s worries for Hawaii’s hurricane season were not eased when acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson told FEMA staff two weeks ago that he was unaware that the U.S. had a hurricane season.

The agency later said he was joking, according to the New York Times and other news outlets.

Tokuda was not amused.

She called Richardson’s comment “a slap in the face to all of us who live in a hurricane country, who’ve experienced hurricanes, who have lived under threat of hurricanes.”

“Hurricanes are no joking matter for us.”