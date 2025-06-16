On the Move: Brian Driscoll and Hunter Rapoza

IQ 360 has hired Brian Driscoll as vice president and Hunter Rapoza as senior account executive for its Honolulu office. Driscoll joins with more than 20 years’ experience in health care, research and public affairs; including vice president at Anthology’s research group, and senior positions at HMSA, Hawaii Pacific Health and Vigilance Health. Rapoza’s experience in content development, digital storytelling and social media strategy include social media marketing manager at Central Pacific Bank, content marketing specialist at Servco Pacific Inc., as well as campaign management and content creation for Lexus Hawaii and Rainbow Drive-In.

