Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers circled the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday.

What started out as a sleepy Sunday in the sports world was quickly turned topsy-turvy by two trades that shook up four fan bases.

First I woke up to my son texting me that the Orlando Magic had vaulted themselves into contention in the NBA’s Eastern Conference by acquiring a legit scoring guard in Desmond Bane to complete their Big 3, sending the Memphis Grizzlies two rotation players and a bunch of picks. This postseason has been a reminder of how quickly things can change and that the East in particular is wide open, so the Magic acted.

Then I came back from Father’s Day lunch to learn that our Boston Red Sox had traded homegrown star slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for pitching and prospects.

That last one is obviously the one that impacted me and my son more as Red Sox fans, but I know that only a small portion of our readers are Red Sox (or Giants) fans, so I’m not going to bore you with my thoughts on how this affects my team. Instead I’m going to bore you with my thoughts on how the deal fits right into the warped way many fans view (and demand) loyalty.

Devers has taken some flak this season for refusing to play in the field after offseason free-agent signee Alex Bregman suffered an injury. Bregman was signed in February with his position up in the air and eventually named the third baseman, with the team declaring Devers was the designated hitter going forward. When young first baseman Triston Casas was lost for the season in May with an injury, Devers declined the team’s request to step in at a new position.

“They had the conversation with me,” Devers told reporters through an interpreter. “I don’t think, for me personally, it’s the best decision after they asked me to play a different position. And I only had two months playing this position to all of a sudden have me try to play another position. So, from my end, it doesn’t seem like a good decision.”

A common refrain from fans and talking heads was that with an annual salary in the neighborhood of $30 million, Devers owed it to the team to do whatever is asked of him. He is, after all, “a millionaire being paid a lot of money to play a kids’ game.”

But contracts are two-way transactions. From the players’ end, it could be argued that agreeing to be the face of the franchise — especially one that was still reeling from fan reaction to its trade of an even bigger star in Mookie Betts — earned him better treatment from the Red Sox.

In all likelihood, none of us will ever know how well the team handled the Bregman signing and the position change for Devers, but we’ve seen that it’s not easy for a player to give up the position he’s been identified with for years (if not decades) to move to a lesser position, or to being a batter only. Being told at age 28 that you’re not good enough as a fielder to be out there every day has got to be sobering and humiliating. It’s a move that remakes the way you are viewed.

And if you’re going to use Devers’ salary against him for putting himself first and treating professional sports as the business it is, remember that the team does it all the time.

The group led by John Henry bought the Red Sox in 2002 for $380 million, according to both Forbes and CNBC. Forbes recently estimated the franchise’s current value at $4.8 billion and CNBC at $4.7 billion. That’s average annual growth of more than 11.5%, all while also taking in hundreds of millions in revenue each year. The team’s operating profit for 2024 was $120 million, according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, they’re paying Bregman more per year than it would’ve cost to keep Betts, a better player and bigger star who came up with the team and wanted to stay — a player they easily could’ve afforded to keep.

This lack of loyalty from the team is not unique to the Red Sox or even to baseball.

The Dallas Mavericks coldly traded franchise frontman Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, blindsiding one of the game’s biggest stars, a perennial MVP candidate.

Fans often criticize players for signing contracts for money and not having an allegiance to the city where they played for years, but here the team traded a player who viewed the city as home and wanted to stay. The betrayal cuts deeper than that, as the trade made Doncic ineligible for a Supermax extension, meaning it cost him $116 million.

The team and GM Nico Harrison drew some fire, but it was not for abandoning a loyal player but because fans felt it was a bad trade that made their team worse. Their anger was about their stake in the team, not about loyalty.

When the billionaires who own teams treat sports like a business, don’t blame the millionaires who “play a kids’ game for a living” for doing the same.