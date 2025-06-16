Arkansas’ Wood pitches first CWS no-hitter since 1960 as Razorbacks stay alive

Junior right-hander Gage Wood pitched the first no-hitter in the College World Series since 1960 in leading Arkansas past Murray State 3-0 today in an elimination game in Omaha, Neb.

Wood, whose last of his 119 pitches hit 97 mph, struck out 19 Racers, the most in a CWS nine-inning game.

Wood took a perfect game into the bottom of the eighth inning but he hit left-hand batting Dom Decker with a sweeping right-to-left breaking ball on the left foot to lead off the frame.

“I shouldn’t have hit the guy,” Wood said during an on-field interview on ESPN.

Wood then struck out the next two batters, going mainly with his fastball that topped out at 98 but stayed in the mid-90s in the final innings.

In the ninth, Wood hit right-hand hitting Nico Bermeo with a breaking ball. But upon review, officials ruled Bermeo out for leaning into the pitch. Wood then struck out the final two batters swinging.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Baldwin alum Wehiwa Aloy batted 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a stolen base. His younger brother, Kuhio, went 0-for-3.

Arkansas remains alive in the College World Series and will play the loser of today’s UCLA-LSU winners’ bracket game. That game is Tuesday. Following a loss on Saturday, the Razorbacks will be forced to win four games in four days to advance to the championship series.