Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to return to mound vs. Padres

Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the first time since 2023 when he starts for the host Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres in the opener of a three-game series today.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters before the Dodgers’ 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday that Ohtani would pitch another simulated game and that his return would be sooner rather than later.

“Sooner” became today on Sunday night.

The right-hander has not pitched since Aug. 23, 2023, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

He had Tommy John surgery in September 2023, three months before signing a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

Ohtani threw a 44-pitch simulated game on Tuesday against Dodgers’ minor leaguers.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Roberts said postgame Sunday that Ohtani would serve as an opener.

“Shohei is getting antsy,” Roberts said. “He’s ready to pitch in a big-league game. My guess is an inning to start.”

Over his career in the majors, Ohtani is 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA in 86 career starts, all with the Angels. In 481 2/23 innings, he has compiled 608 strikeouts and 173 walks.

Ohtani is 0-1 lifetime against the Padres with a 9.00 ERA.

His return could not come at a better time as the Dodgers have 14 pitchers on the injured list, the most in the majors.

The Padres will counter with right-hander Dylan Cease (2-5, 4.28 ERA), who was at his best in his last start when he pitched seven shutout innings, giving up only three hits and striking out 11 in an 11-1 win over the Dodgers. It was the second time this season he has recorded double-digit strikeouts.

It was a much-needed win for Cease, who had lost his past five decisions and had not won since his second start of the season on April 2.

“What he did today is a great blueprint for what he needs to do,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said after the win over the Dodgers. “He went two out three first pitch strikes on batters and that gives him earlier outs. One hundred pitches over seven innings is pretty much the recipe.”

Cease has started 14 games, and has given up 69 hits, 38 runs and eight home runs. He has walked 29 and struck out 96 in 75 2/3 innings.

Cease is 59-51 lifetime with a 3.79 ERA in 170 starts. He is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA in his career against the Dodgers.

The Padres offense suffered a blow Sunday when All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after a hard tag at second base by Arizona’s Ketel Marte Saturday night.

“I think the best thing is he’s able to keep some food down and he had some appetite, so that was encouraging,” Shildt said Sunday. “But other than that, I mean, he wasn’t himself still, so it’s going to be a couple of days and hopefully he’s going to go with us to L.A, get back to San Diego, rest and hopefully recover as quick as he can.”

The 22-year-old has struggled to match his All-Star 2024 campaign.

He’s one of just six National League hitters with 170 at-bats or more this season to be hitting at least .300 entering Sunday. But after playing 156 games last year, he has been limited to just 44 contests while a right hamstring strain capsized the early portion of his season.