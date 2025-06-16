Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Regents confirm Matt Elliott as Hawaii’s new athletic director

By Stephen Tsai

Today Last updated 1:05 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Newly appointed University of Hawaii athletic director Matt Elliott speaks to the Star-Advertiser’s Stephen Tsai and Dave Reardon after the Board of Regents meeting today.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII Matt Elliott was confirmed today as the new University of Hawaii athletic director.
Matt Elliott was confirmed today as the new University of Hawaii athletic director.

Matt Elliott, a key administrator at UCLA for 13 years and with the Hawaii Community Foundation for the past 18 months, today was named as the University of Hawaii’s athletic director.

Two weeks ago, UH president Wendy Hensel recommended Elliott from an initial field of more than 110 applicants. Hensel’s recommendation was confirmed during today’s special Board of Regents meeting on the UH Manoa campus.

Hensel made an official recommendation during the meeting. Ten regents then met in a 30-minute executive session. The regents unanimously approve Elliott.

Gabe Lee, BOR chair and co-chair of the search committee, described Elliott as the “best overall candidate.”

Regent Neil Abercrombie said Elliott will need more community support. Abercrombie also said Elliott faces the challenge of replacing Aloha Stadium, which was shuttered for spectator-attended events in December 2020.

Regent Lauren Akitake said Elliott’s law background will be useful in leading UH’s 21-sports program. Elliott has a law degree from Northwestern University.

At UCLA, Elliott was instrumental in the Bruins’ move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

