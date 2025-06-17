Hawaii’s vehicle safety inspection fees to increase next month

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii’s vehicle safety inspection fees are increasing by 75 cents, starting next month.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says, starting July 1, the fee for a state vehicle safety inspection will increase to $25.75 for automobiles and trucks, and to $17.75 for motorcycles and trailers.

The DOT says it is the first fee increase for vehicle safety inspections since 2017.

Officials said the increase is needed to cover vendor costs to administer and manage the safety check program, also known as the Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspection (PMVI) program.

Under the new fee structure, the contractor, Parsons Corporation, will get an increased share, or bump up, from $1.34 to $2.09 per safety inspection. The DOT, meanwhile, will continue to collect $1.70, with no change, for administrative and enforcement purposes.

The inspection station that conducts the safety check will retain the balance of the fee paid for each inspection, the DOT said.

Other fees related to safety inspections are also going up, including the fee to replace a destroyed or lost inspection sticker or certificate, which will also increase by 75 cents, from $6.34 to $7.09.

Annual vehicle safety inspections in the state are required by law, DOT said, to identify potential safety issues that could result in a crash or stalled vehicle.

On average, 1.2 million safety inspections are conducted each year in Hawaii.

To find a list of safety inspection stations, visit this link. Updated rules are available here.

Questions regarding the PMVI fee increase can be directed to the Motor Vehicle Safety Office at 808-692-7650.

