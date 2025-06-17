Israel kills senior Iranian general as Trump demands war’s end

Israel claimed that it had killed another senior Iranian military official today, and international monitors said Israeli strikes had done more damage to a key Iranian nuclear site than previously known, as President Donald Trump said he wanted to end the war.

Since Israel began bombing Iran on Friday, it has dealt a major blow to Iran’s military chain of command, killing at least 11 senior generals, and to its nuclear program. On this morning, the Israeli military said it had killed Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani, describing him as the most senior military commander in Iran. He had been appointed to his post just four days ago, replacing a general who was killed by Israel on the first day of hostilities.

Iran did not immediately comment on Israel’s claim about Shadmani. If confirmed, the killing could further destabilize what remains of Iran’s besieged military leadership.

While Israel’s bombardment showed no signs of letting up, Iran’s retaliatory missile barrages have shrunk in recent days, but it remains unclear whether that reflects diminished capacity to strike back.

Trump said today that he was looking for something “better than a ceasefire” between Israel and Iran — “a real end, not a ceasefire.” Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump, who departed early from a meeting of leaders of the Group of 7 nations in Alberta, Canada, said he wanted Iran to give up while insisting that Tehran abandon any effort to develop nuclear weapons. “I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate,” he added.

The United Nations’ chief nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, said today that Israeli strikes on Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant had penetrated the underground facility where centrifuges enrich uranium. A day earlier, he had said only aboveground damage was evident. It remains unclear how much of the equipment there was damaged, or how badly.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Israeli officials have been pressing the United States to join their military campaign against Tehran, and in particular to carry out strikes against Iran’s nuclear program, which Israel calls an existential threat. While Israel has struck and damaged several major nuclear sites, only the United States has the planes and bombs needed to effectively hit Fordo, Iran’s most deeply buried nuclear facility.

Trump has declined to say whether the United States would get involved militarily in the war in Iran.

But the president’s comments added to his mixed messages on the conflict. While he has encouraged a resumption of talks with Iran to avoid further escalation, he has also been clear that the United States will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. He has called for residents of Tehran to evacuate and warned that Iran could face more devastating attacks, but has also been firm in his opposition to the United States getting involved in foreign wars.

Here’s what else to know:

— Nuclear site: Israeli airstrikes achieved “direct impacts” on the underground area of the Natanz nuclear site, where Iran enriches uranium, the United Nations’ chief nuclear monitor said today, based on new satellite images. That indicates more serious damage than previous assessments of the attack Friday.

— Syria’s silence: As other Arab countries condemn Israeli attacks on Iran, Syria has remained notably silent. Syria was once among Iran’s closest allies in the region, and the country’s recent silence reflects how much geopolitics have shifted in the country since rebels toppled the Assad regime in December, analysts say.

— Diplomacy: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has signaled an openness to resuming talks with the United States about its nuclear program. Trump said he “may” send Vice President JD Vance and Steve Witkoff to meet with Iranian officials, but it “depends on what happens” once he was back in Washington.

— Travel warnings: Several countries have issued travel warnings for Israel and Iran and urged their citizens to return home as the two countries exchange fire. Both countries have closed their airspaces, leaving few options for citizens of other countries seeking to leave.

— G7 statement: The leaders of the Group of 7 countries issued a joint statement Monday night calling for de-escalation in the Middle East. The statement criticized Iran and backed Israel’s right to defend itself while affirming the importance of protecting civilians. Trump had refused to sign an earlier draft.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company