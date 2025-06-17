‘Lilo and Stitch’ actor David Bell dies at age 46

David Hekili Kenui Bell, the Hawaii actor known for his role as “Big Hawaiian Dude” in the recently released live-action remake of Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch,” died Thursday in Kailua-Kona. He was 46.

The Bell family confirmed the death but did not disclose the cause. In a news release today, the family said Bell passed away peacefully.

Bell’s brief role in “Lilo and Stitch” was his big-screen debut and recreates a scene from the animated movie when the character is so surprised by seeing an alien that he drops his shave ice on the ground.

Bell was widely recognized as one of the faces of Kona Brewing Co.’s “One Life, Right?” commercials for over a decade. In May, the ads won a Pele Award, which honors local excellence in advertising and design.

The actor had also appeared in the “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” remakes, and had a role in “The Wrecking Crew,” an upcoming film starring Jason Moma and David Bautista about two half-brothers seeking to solve their father’s murder in Hawaii, according to IMDB.

Bell’s sister, Jalene Bell, wrote in a social media post Monday that David Bell was also a voice of the public address system at the Kailua-Kona airport.

She said Bell, who attended Kalani High School and Punahou School, “loved being an actor.”

“He was and will remain a bright and shining star,” she wrote.