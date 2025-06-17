Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Breaking News

Man, 22, arrested after shot fired in Waikiki road-rage incident

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:33 a.m.

Honolulu police said officers arrested a 22-year-old man Monday night after a gunshot was fired in a road-rage incident in Waikiki.

A 32-year-old man told officers that he was driving in Waikiki around 8:04 p.m. when he was confronted by “occupants of a gray 2021 Nissan Sentra” then heard a gunshot, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The victim later discovered a bullet hole in his vehicle, HPD said. No one was injured in the confrontation.

Police searched for the vehicle and suspect and at 10:37 p.m. located a suspect on Catherine Street in Kapahulu and arrested the man for suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

The suspect remain in custody overnight, according to police.

